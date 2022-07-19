FCSB-PL-EW.jpg

Forrest City School Board member Patti Long, left, takes notes while board member Evetta Whitby listens during Monday night’s board meeting in the library on the junior high school campus. Long attended her first meeting as a board member on Monday after being selected by the board in June to fill a vacant seat.

