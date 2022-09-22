IMG_4317.jpg

Forrest City School District Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Hardrick, seated, and Brandy Williams, the district’s treasurer, review financial documents during Wednesday’s board meeting. The district’s board approved bonuses for employees along with a list of employees who have received a salary increase of 5% or more over their contracted amounts.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you