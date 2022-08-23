Fiery Crash

About 50 first responders were called to this accident scene Monday afternoon on Interstate 40 at the St. Francis River Bridge. The cause of the accident, which involved about 17 vehicles, has not yet been released by Arkansas State Police. Eastbound traffic was stopped about 3 p.m., Monday, and the lanes remained closed throughout the night as crews worked to place a temporary patch on the bridge to allow it to reopen this afternoon.

About 50 first responders were called to this accident scene Monday afternoon on Interstate 40 at the St. Francis River Bridge. The cause of the accident, which involved about 17 vehicles, has not yet been released by Arkansas State Police. Eastbound traffic was stopped about 3 p.m., Monday, and the lanes remained closed throughout the night as crews worked to place a temporary patch on the bridge to allow it to reopen this afternoon.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you