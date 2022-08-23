About 50 first responders were called to this accident scene Monday afternoon on Interstate 40 at the St. Francis River Bridge. The cause of the accident, which involved about 17 vehicles, has not yet been released by Arkansas State Police. Eastbound traffic was stopped about 3 p.m., Monday, and the lanes remained closed throughout the night as crews worked to place a temporary patch on the bridge to allow it to reopen this afternoon.
featured
Fiery Crash
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition