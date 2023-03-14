firemen Keaton 3col.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department tested its hoses this morning in the Grant Street parking lot as part of an annual process. Firefighter Keaton Sandage attaches hoses to the truck to initiate the tests. According to FCFD Chief Shane Dallas, the department charges and inspects hoses for damages or leaks before increasing the pressure to check for weaknesses or failures in them. 

