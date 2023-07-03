The annual Fireworks in the Delta show Saturday night at the Forrest City Sports Complex drew large crowds of people to Forrest City for this year’s event. The show lasted about 20 minutes, lighting up the night sky over the Complex with colorful fireworks. Each year, the show is sponsored by the FC Advertising and Promotion Commission.
featured
Fireworks over Forrest City
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition