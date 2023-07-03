fireworks 4 3col.jpg

The annual Fireworks in the Delta show Saturday night at the Forrest City Sports Complex drew large crowds of people to Forrest City for this year’s event. The show lasted about 20 minutes, lighting up the night sky over the Complex with colorful fireworks. Each year, the show is sponsored by the FC Advertising and Promotion Commission.

