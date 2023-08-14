The Forrest City School District opened its doors this morning as students returned to campuses throughout the city. Ca’mirra Bell, 2, smiles with her backpack on before making her way to class this morning at the ABC school campus.
featured
First Day of School
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
