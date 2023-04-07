Forrest City Police Department Officer Steven Callahan reviews a delivery list as he picks up bags of Easter meals being delivered across the city today to shut-ins and those in need. Numerous first responders assisted the St. Francis County Food Pantry with delivering the meals.
featured
Food Pantry deliveries
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition