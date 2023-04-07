food pantry callahan 3col.jpg

Forrest City Police Department Officer Steven Callahan reviews a delivery list as he picks up bags of Easter meals being delivered across the city today to shut-ins and those in need. Numerous first responders assisted the St. Francis County Food Pantry with delivering the meals.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you