Arkansas Municipal League litigation attorney Brie Gibson, right, updates members of the Forrest City City Council on information for a settlement conference in Little Rock that the council will be required to attend if a settlement is not reached in the case prior to that meeting. Gibson is representing the city and police chief Deon Lee in the case filed by Deborah Dowdy, a former police officer.

