Forrest City City Councilman Lowry Astin, seated left, listens as Edward Gregory, director of the city’s water department, and Keith Britton, an Iconic Consulting Group engineer, speak about a contract with Crow Construction. The construction group was the low bidder for the wastewater treatment improvement project. Also pictured is Paul Strickland, an engineering consultant on the project.
featured
Forrest City City Council
Tags
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition