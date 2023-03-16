The Forrest City Fire Department underwent fire insurance inspections on Wednesday to determine the new ISO rating for Forrest City. ISO inspector Greg Gordon, left, and FCFD Chief Shane Dallas review data during a portion of the inspection.
featured
Forrest City Fire Rating
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
