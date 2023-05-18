The Forrest City High School Graduating Class of 2023 held its Class Night celebrations in the junior high school auditorium last night. Class valedictorian Syble Wright gives a speech to open the class night event. Also pictured, class salutatorian Taylor Cole delivers her speech alongside fellow classmate and Top 10 percent student Talia Burton. More pictures can be found inside today’s Times-Herald and in Friday’s graduation special section featuring seniors from area schools.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you