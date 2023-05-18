The Forrest City High School Graduating Class of 2023 held its Class Night celebrations in the junior high school auditorium last night. Class valedictorian Syble Wright gives a speech to open the class night event. Also pictured, class salutatorian Taylor Cole delivers her speech alongside fellow classmate and Top 10 percent student Talia Burton. More pictures can be found inside today’s Times-Herald and in Friday’s graduation special section featuring seniors from area schools.
featured
Forrest City High School Class Night
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition