The Forrest City Community Christmas Parade saw many participants this year. Above, Marshall the fire dog waves to the crowd from the Forrest City fire truck. More pictures from the parade can be found on Page 8 of today’s Times-Herald.
featured
Forrest City Parade
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
