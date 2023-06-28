Forrest City City Pride Coordinator Stan Johnson removes a fish from a child’s hook this morning during a fishing event at the Forrest City Sports Complex. The City Pride group is planning a carnival for children at the Multipurpose Center on July 13, beginning at 10 a.m.
featured
Forrest City Pride Fishing day
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
