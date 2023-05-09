Karen Walker, community education manager for Arkansas PBS, reads “The Cool Bean” to children and their families Monday evening at the pavillion at the Forrest City Public Library. PBS employees served pizza to those in attendance before sharing the book as part of the agency’s Read to Succeed-Reading in the Delta program.
Forrest City Public Library
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
