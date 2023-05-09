Library pbs Karen Walker 2col.jpg

Karen Walker, community education manager for Arkansas PBS, reads “The Cool Bean” to children and their families Monday evening at the pavillion at the Forrest City Public Library. PBS employees served pizza to those in attendance before sharing the book as part of the agency’s Read to Succeed-Reading in the Delta program. 

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you