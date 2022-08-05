Forrest City Public Library

The Forrest City Public Library staff is always working to expand the Library’s catalog. Children and Youth Services coordinator Sheila Gracey, left works with Genealogy and Circulation Services coordinator René Ward to enter books into the library’s system.

