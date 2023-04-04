board 3 col.jpg

The Forrest City School Board met Monday in the library on the Central Elementary School campus after touring the new wellness center that is nearing completion on that campus. During the meeting, the board approved a new salary schedule and the construction of a third wellness center on the junior high campus. Board members Evette Boyd, left, and Sandra Taylor listen as FCSD Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Hardrick discusses the salary schedule. The board also heard from the district’s IT director Chris Howard regarding cameras for the new wellness centers on the Central and Stewart campuses.

