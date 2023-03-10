Forrest City School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Zrano Bowles speaks to board members during their meeting Thursday night about the possible construction of a new wellness center on the junior high campus, with an estimated cost of about $2.7 million. The board agreed to allow superintendent Dr. Tiffany Hardrick to spend up to $20,000 with an architect for the project that would need final approval by the board.
featured
Forrest City School Board
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
