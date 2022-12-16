Lee O’Banion, left, and Beth Perdue discuss a free Christmas concert to be held at the First United Methodist United Methodist Activity Center on Saturday. The concert, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature Jubilation Jazz. Prior to the concert, the Holy Grounds Community Coffee House will hold an open hours from 4 until 5:30 p.m.
Free Concert
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
