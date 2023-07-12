library 5.jpg

Ayden Norman, 9, tosses a frisbee at the Forrest City Public Library’s finale to summer programing, while friends Jane’ Mills, left, and Maggie Devazier, right, look on. Children participating in FCPL’s summer programming ended several weeks of fun and learning with a celebration on the lawn that included numerous games, prizes and cotton candy provided by St. Francis County Farm Bureau.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you