St. Francis County Junior Auxiliary G.E.M.S. Co-Chair Jamie Harris helps G.E.M.S. member Teagan Johnson wrap a present. The G.E.M.S. spent time at the Campbell House Monday evening, wrapping Angel Tree gifts they purchased for their angel.

