Youth-Worker-at-EACC-Jai'Ora-Gatewood.jpg

Jai'Ora Gatewood unpacks art supplies for East Arkansas Community College's Summer enrichment camp. Gatewood is one of many youth in the area being employed through this summer’s youth employment program.

