Dress rehearsals are underway as East Arkansas Community College’s drama students prepare for the fall production of “Clue,” scheduled for this weekend in the Fine Arts Center. The curtain will rise for two separate showings on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. Starring in the play, from left, are: Donna Smith, Robin Pulliam and Fedeall Cottingham. Cast members not pictured include: Montee Murphy, Tisha Warren, David Pendergrass, Malik Appleby, Devin Wright, Jamya Gree and Leonard Rogers.
Get a Clue
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
