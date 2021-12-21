Gloria the camel patiently waits for a treat of peanuts from a wise man. Gloria is a popular attraction during the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church's live nativity each year, as are the many other live animals. Monday night was the only night this year that the nativity will be set up for viewers.
Gloria the camel
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
