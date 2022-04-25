Sandy Armstrong, left, Jim Ford, Darlene Ford and Denny Edwards form an assembly line to pack chili lunches at this Monday morning’s Soup Kitchen. The Graham Memorial Soup Kitchen is opened each monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church.
featured
Good soup
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
