The Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church's Soup Kitchen reopened today to serve members of the community. The kitchen had been closed while work was being done on the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church. Volunteer Carolyn Holt places plates of food on a cart to be taken outside to patrons waiting in line at the drive-through event.
featured
Graham Memorial Presbyterian Soup Kitchen
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
