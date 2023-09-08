grandparents day 2 3col.jpg

The Forrest City School District celebrated Grandparents Day today by inviting grandparents to the school for breakfast. Tiffany Steverson, center, celebrates with her grandchildren, from left, Micah Hill, Regan Harvey and Kristian Calvin at the Forrest City ABC Pre-School.

