The Forrest City Fire Department responded to a grass fire along Highway 284 Tuesday afternoon around 2:27 p.m. In the above photo, FCFD Captain Justin Sharp, left rides with Fireman Cody Talley in a side by side equipped with a water tank to fight brush fires. At right, Jimmy Catha and Kendall Pettus with the Newcastle Fire Department use their side by side to aid in the process. FCFD Chief Shane Dallas issued a statement on Monday that the FCFD would not be issuing any burn permits due to current weather conditions.
featured
Grass fire
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
