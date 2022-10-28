BG12.jpg

St. Francis County Circuit Clerk Betty Green, left, receives a wall clock from St. Francis County Judge Gary Hughes. Green was honored during a retirement dinner Thursday at the Forrest City Civic Center to celebrate her 33 years of service as circuit clerk, with 50 total years of service at the St. Francis County Courthouse.  

