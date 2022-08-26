Tim-Loggins3.jpg

Tim Loggins, vice president of Gun Owners of Arkansas, speaks to members of the community at the Forrest City Civic Center about several misconceptions on legally carrying a weapon in Arkansas. Loggins said the group firmly believes and is passionate about teaching Arkansans about their rights in regards to firearms as well as educating the public on common misconceptions surrounding those rights. 

