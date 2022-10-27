The Forrest City Public Library is preparing to host a Halloween program Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., for children in kindergarten through 12th grades. Youth services coordinator Sheila Gracey prepares for the arts and crafts that will take place during the event. Those visiting the library for the programs are encouraged to wear their costumes.
featured
Halloween prep
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
