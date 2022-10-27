shelia-3col.jpg

The Forrest City Public Library is preparing to host a Halloween program Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., for children in kindergarten through 12th grades. Youth services coordinator Sheila Gracey prepares for the arts and crafts that will take place during the event. Those visiting the library for the programs are encouraged to wear their costumes.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you