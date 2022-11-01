Characters in all types of costumes made their way along Forrest Street Monday night, collecting candy and other treats during the 16th annual Forrest Street Halloween Parade. More pictures from the event can be found on Page 8 of today’s Times-Herald.
featured
Halloween
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
