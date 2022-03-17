Haisley-Parson-3-col.jpg

Green is the color for today as people celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Haisley Parson holds a bowl of green paint after she placed her hand into so she could add her handprint to a collaborative piece of art at a local daycare. Each of the children dipped their hands into the green paint to help create the piece.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you