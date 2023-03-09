Allison McLean 3yo 2col.jpg

When the weather is nasty outside, it’s always fun for children to grab a marker and write words or draw pictures to share with friends. Three-year-old Allison McLean uses a marker as she practices writing the alphabet at a local daycare.

