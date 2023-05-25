Health Evonda Williams and OFC Jerry Williams 3col.jpg

Evonda Williams, a registered nurse with the Lee County Cooperative Clinic, pricks the finger of Forrest City Police Officer Jerry Williams as she performs a glucose screening this morning at the Forrest City Civic Center. Free health screenings are available until 5 this evening at the Civic Center through the SHARE (Supporting Health Advances for Rural Employees) project. The screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) will be available again on Thursday, June 8.

