IMG_7848.jpg

The Lee County Cooperative Clinic participated in another health screening event this morning at the Forrest City Civic Center as part of the Supporting Health Advances for Rural Employees (SHARE) Project. Bonnie Baker, left, with BreastCare, speaks with Cynthia Williams about the different things BreastCare provides for women.

