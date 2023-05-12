Samantha Boileau, left, and Jennifer Miller, with Pediatric Dentistry of Eastern Arkansas, show children at Central Elementary School in Forrest City how to properly care for their teeth. The event was sponsored by the Forrest City Rotary Club, Rotary District 5160 and Pediatric Dentistry.
featured
Healthy Smiles program
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition