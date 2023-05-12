brusha brusha 3col.jpg

Samantha Boileau, left, and Jennifer Miller, with Pediatric Dentistry of Eastern Arkansas, show children at Central Elementary School in Forrest City how to properly care for their teeth. The event was sponsored by the Forrest City Rotary Club, Rotary District 5160 and Pediatric Dentistry.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you