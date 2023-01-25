Gregory Hamilton moves boxes of commodities to a vehicle. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas was distributing boxes of shelf stable goods this morning at the Forrest City Sports Complex. Volunteers with the city’s parks and recreation department help each month with the distribution.
featured
Helping hands
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
