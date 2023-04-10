easter bunny 3col.jpg

The Forrest City Public Library hosted an Easter story time, along with arts and crafts for children Friday afternoon. Ava Billingsley reads “Ollie’s Easter Eggs” to children at the library with a little help from the Easter Bunny. 

