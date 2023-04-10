The Forrest City Public Library hosted an Easter story time, along with arts and crafts for children Friday afternoon. Ava Billingsley reads “Ollie’s Easter Eggs” to children at the library with a little help from the Easter Bunny.
Here comes Peter Cottontail
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
