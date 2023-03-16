reuben sandwich 2col.jpg

The Holy Grounds Coffee House is serving Reuben Sandwiches today as part of its third Thursday fundraiser. First United Methodist Church Pastor Beth Perdue puts together a sandwich for a customer this morning, while decked out in her St. Patrick’s Day hat.

