The Holy Grounds Community Coffee House on Broadway Street is planning to have reuben sandwiches on March 16 as it's quarterly "Third Thursday" event. Holy Grounds volunteer Alice Miller pours a cup of coffee this morning for a patron. The coffee house will be open on March 16 until 6 p.m. and will be serving reuben sandwiches throughout the day.
featured
Holy Grounds
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition