The Holy Grounds Community Coffee House on Broadway Street is planning to have reuben sandwiches on March 16 as it's quarterly "Third Thursday" event. Holy Grounds volunteer Alice Miller pours a cup of coffee this morning for a patron. The coffee house will be open on March 16 until 6 p.m. and will be serving reuben sandwiches throughout the day. 

