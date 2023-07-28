Delta Regional Airport Authority Board Chairman Shannon Hobbs, left, presents an appreciation award to Dr. John Kerr, who was instrumental in getting the airport constructed. The board, during its meeting Thursday, voted to name the terminal in honor of Kerr.
featured
Honoring Dr. John Kerr
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition