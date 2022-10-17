Horseback riders

Village Creek State Park Interpreter Catherine Combs leads Ranger and a pair of riders along a trail at the park Saturday during the Saddle Up for St. Jude event to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The day-long event featured trail rides and a silent auction, with all proceeds benefitting the hospital.

