Village Creek State Park Interpreter Catherine Combs leads Ranger and a pair of riders along a trail at the park Saturday during the Saddle Up for St. Jude event to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The day-long event featured trail rides and a silent auction, with all proceeds benefitting the hospital.
featured
Horseback riding
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition