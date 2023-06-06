The East Arkansas Community College Summer Enrichment Programs this week include horseback riding lessons for some students. Jules Miller receives tips from Allie Busby during her horseback riding lesson this morning.
Horseback riding
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
