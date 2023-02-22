The Forrest City Fire Department responded to this house fire in the Sunrise area north of Highway 70 Tuesday afternoon. The structure was fully engulfed when firemen arrived. No injuries were reported in the fire. The department is investigating the cause of the blaze.
featured
House fire
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition