IMG_7751.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3623 Redbud Drive in the Edgewood neighborhood about 12:40 a.m. FCFD Firefighter Keaton Sandage rearranges his gear before reentering the home to continue fighting the fire. The department called in all off-duty firemen to tackle the blaze that engulfed the home, although the structure could not be saved.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you