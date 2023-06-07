The Forrest City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3623 Redbud Drive in the Edgewood neighborhood about 12:40 a.m. FCFD Firefighter Keaton Sandage rearranges his gear before reentering the home to continue fighting the fire. The department called in all off-duty firemen to tackle the blaze that engulfed the home, although the structure could not be saved.
featured
House fire
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
