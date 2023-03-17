The Forrest City Housing Authority on Thursday heard updates from staff regarding work that is to begin on multiple apartment complexes. From left, Board Chair Ernestine Weaver and FCHA Interim Director Shonveay Phillips listen as maintenance supervisor Tony Bean explains the upcoming work at the complexes.
Housing Authority
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
