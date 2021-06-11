Improvements

The awning over the main entrance at the St. Francis County Museum was removed today as the museum prepares to have a porch built over the main entrance. Mike Leslie, with Leslie Construction Services, removes the awning to make way for the new porch. The decision to build a porch was made during the last meeting of the SFC Museum Board because a porch would last longer than another awning.
