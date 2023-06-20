museum garden 2 3col.jpg

The St. Francis County Museum’s summer programming has a constant focus on teaching self-substantiality. Shannon Heard and Tristan Terry pick squash from one of the gardens at the museum during today’s program. The museum will hold its last program for this summer on Tuesday, June 27.

