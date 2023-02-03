Jill-Thompson-1yrold-3col.jpg

Local daycare centers reopened today as ice began melting from area roadways following this week’s ice storm. Jill Thompson, 1, plays with a foam letter at a local daycare this morning. Area schools remained closed today, but classes are expected to resume Monday. Photo by Brodie Johnson

