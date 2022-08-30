Marlene Gwathney looks over entry information at the St. Francis County Fair Exhibit Hall. Gwathney was one of many volunteers accepting entries this morning in numerous categories that were being judged today. The SFC Fair is continuing through Saturday at the Wiley T. Jones Fairgrounds.
featured
It's Fair Time!
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
